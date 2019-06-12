Canada makes power move to lessen plastic use

CANADA (ACB4 News) Canada’s Prime Minister calls it a problem that can’t be ignored. By 2021, single-use plastic items like bags, straws, utensils and stirring sticks will be banned in the country.

Justin Trudeau says Canadians will throw away an estimated 11 billion dollars worth of plastic materials each year by 2030.

According to the government there, every year 1 million birds and more than 100,000 sea mammals worldwide are injured or die when they mistake plastic for food.

Globally, a truckload of plastic waste enters the ocean every minute.