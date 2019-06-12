Newsfore Opt-In Form

Canada makes power move to lessen plastic use

International
Posted: / Updated:

Banning plastic straws

CANADA (ACB4 News) Canada’s Prime Minister calls it a problem that can’t be ignored. By 2021, single-use plastic items like bags, straws, utensils and stirring sticks will be banned in the country.

Justin Trudeau says Canadians will throw away an estimated 11 billion dollars worth of plastic materials each year by 2030.

According to the government there, every year 1 million birds and more than 100,000 sea mammals worldwide are injured or die when they mistake plastic for food.

Globally, a truckload of plastic waste enters the ocean every minute.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:
US judge: Construction on Obama center should proceed

Report indicates decline in cancer mortality

Sen. Romney touts Utah, warns of China in maiden speech

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TV Schedule

Don't Miss

ABC4 Utah Facebook

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS