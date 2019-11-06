Attacker stabs 8 at popular Jordanian tourist site

FILE – In this Nov. 13, 2015, file photo, tourists pass through the Arch of Hadrian, built during the Roman Empire, and the South Gate of the well preserved Ancient Roman city of Gerasa, in the city of Jerash, Jordan. Jordanian officials say an attacker has stabbed a number of tourists and their tour guide at a popular archaeological site in northern Jordan. The wounded were taken to a hospital and the attacker was arrested. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser, FIle)

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — A lone attacker on Wednesday stabbed eight people, including four foreign tourists and their tour guide, at a popular archaeological site in northern Jordan, official state-run media said.

The incident occurred at Jerash, one of the country’s top tourist destinations. The reports quoted an unnamed security official as saying the wounded included three Mexican tourists and a Swiss woman. Along with the tour guide, three other Jordanians, including a policeman, were also hurt before the attacker was subdued and arrested, reports said.

Details on their conditions were not immediately known, but two people reportedly in critical condition were airlifted to a hospital in the capital, Amman, by helicopter. Jerash is roughly 60 kilometers (40 miles) north of the capital.

Mexican and Swiss authorities did not immediately say anything about the attack in Jordan.

Amateur video showed a bloody scene next to the Jerash archaeological site, an ancient city whose ruins include a Roman amphitheater and a columned road.

In one video, a woman can be heard screaming in Spanish. “It’s a dagger, it’s a dagger, there is a knife. Please, help him now!”

One woman is seen lying on the ground, with much blood around her, as someone presses a towel to her back. Another man sits nearby with an apparent leg wound.

There were no immediate details on the identity of the attacker or his motives. But residents of the Jerash refugee camp, which is inhabited by Palestinians whose families fled or were forced from their homes during the war surrounding Israel’s establishment in 1948, denounced the attack.

“We condemn the terrorist attack that was carried out by a coward in Jerash,” they said in a signed letter quoted on a government newspaper’s website.

Jordan’s economy relies heavily on tourism, and Islamic militant groups and other attackers have in the past targeted tourist sites to embarrass the government or harm the valuable industry. The Jordanian tourism sector has enjoyed a strong rebound over the past two years.

In 2005, triple hotel attacks killed at least 23 people, while the following year a British tourist was killed when a gunman opened fire at Roman ruins in Amman.

More recently, a 2016 attack by the Islamic State group killed 14 people, including a Canadian tourist.

___

Associated Press writer Mohammed Daraghmeh in Ramallah, West Bank, contributed to this report.