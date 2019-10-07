Attack in popular Rwandan tourist region leaves 14 dead

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwandan police say 19 attackers have been killed and others are on the run after their assault on a popular tourist area killed at least 14 people over the weekend.

National police spokesman John Bosco Kabera said in a statement late Sunday that five other attackers have been arrested after the assault on Friday in Musanze district near the Congo border.

The district is popular with tourists visiting nearby Volcanoes National Park to see gorillas. It is not yet known whether tourists were among those killed. Eighteen Rwandans were wounded.

Dozens of rebel groups are active in mineral-rich eastern Congo, and the Rwandan district has been attacked repeatedly in the past.

The Rwanda Development Board, which promotes tourism, says in a statement that order has been restored in the area.