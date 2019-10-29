American convicted in CIA kidnap skips Italian justice

FILE – In this Tuesday, July 25, 2017 file photo, former CIA agent Sabrina De Sousa arrives at Milan’s court, Italy. The only American to serve a sentence in the CIA-organized kidnap of a Muslim cleric in Italy has skipped the country. A lawyer for Sabrina de Sousa confirmed Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 that she had left Italy with some months remaining in her three-year community service sentence for her role in the 2003 kidnapping of the cleric, known as Abu Omar, from a Milan street as part of the CIA’s extraordinary renditions program. (Daniel Dal Zennaro/ANSA via AP, File)

MILAN (AP) — The only American to serve a sentence in the CIA-organized kidnapping of a Muslim cleric in Italy has skipped the country.

A lawyer for Sabrina de Sousa confirmed Tuesday that she had left Italy with some months remaining in her three-year community service sentence for her role in the 2003 kidnapping of the cleric, known as Abu Omar, from a Milan street as part of the CIA’s extraordinary renditions program.

De Sousa has denied any wrongdoing in the kidnapping. She was arrested only after setting foot in Europe, and her seven-year sentence reduced to three.

De Sousa told the Milan daily Corriere della Sera on Sunday that she returned to the United States because she feared for her safety, citing visits to Italy by U.S. intelligence officials investigating U.S. President Donald Trump’s claims of Democratic interference.