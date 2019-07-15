Amazon’s annual Prime Day sales event starts today

FILE- In this May 9, 2017, file photo, a package from Amazon Prime moves on a conveyor belt at a UPS facility in New York. Amazon.com Inc. reports earns on Thursday, April 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

On Monday, Amazon’s annual Prime Day sales event kicked off with a day of bonuses and discounts for Prime members.

Sitewide deals include sales on electronics, clothing, home and kitchen items, beauty products and pet supplies. For Prime members who may find themselves out of the house, in-person deals can also be found at Whole Foods Market and Amazon Books stores.

Beginning July 15, members can also shop Prime Day deals via Alexa, by asking “Alexa, what are my Prime Day deals?”

This year’s Prime Day will also be longer than a single day, with the event extending to 48 hours for the over 100 million paid members around the world.

