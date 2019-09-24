Teen climate activist scolds world leaders at UN Climate Summit

(CNN Newsource)- A 16-year-old activist from Sweden gave an emotional speech at the UN Climate Summit Monday.

Gretah Thunberg scolded world leaders, accusing them of not doing enough to save the planet.

Her speech came just minutes before she and 15 other children filed a complaint to save the planet.

They claim five world powers violated human rights by not taking action to stop climate change.

“This is all wrong. I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you! You have stolen my dreams in my childhood with your empty words. Yet I’m one of the lucky ones. People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction. And all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!”

Thunberg recently spent two weeks traveling to the US on a zero-emission sailboat.

She is known for staging weekly sit-ins outside parliament in Sweden.

Those let to more than 100 similar protests across the globe.

