(CNN Newsource)-Australia’s Queensland Police Service released footage of a gender reveal party on the country’s Gold Coast, which took a dramatic turn as a car used to spew blue smoke suddenly ignited.

The driver was performing a burnout as part of a gender reveal. After about 100 meters the car caught fire. Video shows panicked onlookers running to the rescue.

The incident shown in the video happened last April.

No injuries were reported.

