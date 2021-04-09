Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies

LONDON, UK (ABC4) – Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, has died.

In an early Friday morning tweet, the Royal Family confirmed the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Below is the statement released by the Royal Family:

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

Further announcements will made in due course.

The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.

Prince Philip had recently been hospitalized for an infection and a heart procedure. He was released from a London hospital in mid-March.

WATCH: BBC announces death of Prince Philip

Philip, 99, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, had been hospitalized since being admitted to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Feb. 16, where he was treated for an infection.

Although he enjoyed good health well into old age, Philip has had heart issues in the past. In 2011, he was rushed to a hospital by helicopter after suffering chest pains and was treated for a blocked coronary artery.

He was forced to give up driving at the age of 97, after smashing into a car while driving a Land Rover near Sandringham estate in January 2019. Philip needed help to get out of the Land Rover but wasn’t injured. A woman in the other vehicle suffered a broken wrist.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, retired in 2017 and rarely appears in public. Before his hospitalization, he had been isolating at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen.

FILE – This file photo dated July 10, 1947 shows the official photograph of Britain’s Princess Elizabeth and her fiance, Lieut. Philip Mountbatten in London. Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died aged 99. (AP Photo/File)

Britain’s Prince Philip as he leaves the King Edward VII hospital in the back of a car in London, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II has been hospitalized after a heart procedure. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

FILE – A Sunday June 3, 2012 photo from files showing Prince Philip watching the proceedings from the royal barge during the Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the River Thames in London. Buckingham Palace said Thursday March 4, 2021, that Prince Philip has undergone a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition, and will remain in hospital “for a number of days.” (AP Photo/John Stillwell, Pool File)

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, arrives for the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles ceremony at Windsor castle on July 22, 2020 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Adrian Dennis – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

FILE – In this Wednesday July 22, 2020 file photo, Britain’s Prince Philip arrives for a ceremony for the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles from himself to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at Windsor Castle, England. Buckingham Palace says 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell. The palace says the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital on the evening of Tuesday Feb. 16, 2021. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP, File)

Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, at Windsor Castle speaks to Assistant Colonel Commandant, Major General Tom Copinger-Symeas during a ceremony for the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles from the Duke to Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, at Windsor Castle, England, Wednesday July 22, 2020. The ceremony will begin at Windsor Castle where the Assistant Colonel Commandant, Major General Tom Copinger-Symes, will offer the salute and thank the Duke for his 67 years of support and service to The Rifles, and their forming and antecedent Regiments. The ceremony will continue at Highgrove House, with Camilla The Duchess of Cornwall, where she will be addressed by The Rifles’ Colonel Commandant. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP)

FILE – In this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 file photo, Britain’s Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II bid farewell to Colombia’s President Juan Manuel Santos, and his wife Maria Clemencia de Santos, following their state visit, at Buckingham Palace in London. Queen Elizabeth II and her husband have received their COVID-19 vaccinations. Buckingham Palace officials said in a statement that the 94-year-old monarch and 99-year-old Prince Philip received their jabs on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, joining some 1.5 million people in Britain who have been given the first dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus. (Stefan Wermuth/Pool Photo via AP, File)

FILE – In this Wednesday, May 9, 2012 file photo, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II sits next to Prince Philip in the House of Lords as she waits to read the Queen’s Speech to lawmakers in London. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

FILE – In this Wednesday, Oct. 15, 1977 file photo, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip wave to people at Nassau’s Clifford Park after their arrival in Nassau, Bahamas. (AP Photo/File)

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh pose for a photo June 1, 2020, in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, ahead of his 99th birthday on Wednesday, June 10. The Queen is wearing an Angela Kelly dress with the Cullinan V diamond brooch, while Prince Philip is wearing a Household Division tie. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)

Britain’s Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh, centre, flanked by Assistant Colonel Commandant, Major General Tom Copinger-Symeas, left, takes part in the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles at Windsor castle in Windsor, England, on Wednesday July 22, 2020. Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh will step down from his role as Colonel-in-Chief for the Rifles after 67 years of service. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP)

Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, at Windsor Castle for a ceremony for the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles from the Duke to Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, at Windsor Castle, England, Wednesday July 22, 2020. The ceremony will begin at Windsor Castle where the Assistant Colonel Commandant, Major General Tom Copinger-Symes, will offer the salute and thank the Duke for his 67 years of support and service to The Rifles, and their forming and antecedent Regiments. The ceremony will continue at Highgrove House, with Camilla The Duchess of Cornwall, where she will be addressed by The Rifles’ Colonel Commandant. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP)

FILE – In this June 19, 1962 file photo, Britain’s Prince Philip and his wife Queen Elizabeth II arrive at Royal Ascot race meeting, England. There certainly won’t be fuss. Count on that. When Britain’s Prince Philip reaches the grand age of 99 on Wednesday, he will spend it quietly and in much the same way he’s spent most of his adult life: beside Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/File)



















The longest-serving royal consort in British history, Philip married the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947. In the 1970s, Michael Parker, an old navy friend and former private secretary of the prince, said of him: “He told me the first day he offered me my job, that his job — first, second and last — was never to let her down.”

The queen, a very private person not given to extravagant displays of affection, once called him “her rock” in public.

In private, Philip called his wife Lilibet; but he referred to her in conversation with others as “The Queen.”

Philip is survived by the queen and their four children — Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — as well as eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

The grandchildren are Charles’ sons, Prince William and Prince Harry; Anne’s children, Peter and Zara Phillips; Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie; and Edward’s children, Lady Louise and Viscount Severn.

The great-grandchildren are William and Kate’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis; Harry and Meghan’s son, Archie; Savannah and Isla, the daughters of Peter Phillips and his wife, Autumn; Mia and Lena, the daughters of Zara Phillips and her husband, Mike Tindall; and Eugenie’s son, August, with her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.