Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome new baby

(ABC4) – Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle share to the public their excitement for their new bundle of joy.

According to a statement provided by the Press Secretary for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the happy parents welcome their new daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4.

“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” the statement reads.

Officials say Lili joined the family Friday morning at 11:40 a.m., with the help of the trusted care of doctors and staff at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California.

Named after the Queen and Princess Diana, the happy parents say Lili weighs 7lbs and 11 ounces.

“Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home,” officials share.

According to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana was chosen to pay tribute and to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.

Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor is the second child for the Duke and Duchess. Their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is currently 2-years-old.

“The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family,” they add.

Meghan Markle who had starred on the American TV legal drama “Suits” — married Harry at Windsor Castle in May 2018.

The couple revealed in the interview that they exchanged vows in front of Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby three days before their spectacular wedding ceremony at the castle.