Popular Mexico tourist spot at risk of lockdown

Tourists stroll on the shore of Xcalacoco beach in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. Quintana Roo, the country’s tourism crown jewel, home to Cancun, the Riviera Maya and Tulum, received more than 900,000 tourists spanning the end of 2020 and the start of 2021. (AP Photo/Emilio Espejel)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The governor of Mexico’s resort-studded Caribbean coast says his state is at “imminent risk” of returning to lockdown as coronavirus cases there rose steadily.

Gov. Carlos Joaquin said the state of Quintana Roo has seen five weeks of increases in cases. This could impact plans to visit Cancun, for example.

It was unclear if increased tourism around Easter played a role in the rise.

The state depends on tourism for 87% of its economic activity, and has instituted no travel bans or testing requirements.

Mexico has never enforced a strict, European-style lockdown, but the state currently allows some businesses like hotels and restaurants to operate at reduced capacity.

Mexico remains under the U.S. Department of State’s ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory due to COVID-19 and crime.