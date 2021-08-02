Here’s where 5 future Olympic Games will be held

(ABC4) – Suzanne Lyons, Chairperson of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee Board of Directors, recently announced that the committee is “prepared and ready” to enter into discussion with the International Olympic Committee, IOC, about a Utah Olympic bid.
Lyons called Salt Lake City an “outstanding candidate” for the 2030 Winter Games. And though Utah doesn’t have the coveted position yet, the future locations of five Olympic Games have officially been announced.
Beijing, China 2022
Beijing hosted the 2008 Winter Olympic Games and will play host again in 2022. Beijing has state-of-the-art venues from the 2008 Olympic Games and even an adorable mascot – Bing Dwen Dwen is a large-eyed panda bear that wears a shell made out of ice who “embodies the strength and willpower of athletes and will help to promote the Olympic spirit,” according to the IOC’s website.
But not everything about Beijing hosting the Olympics is as cute and cuddly as their mascot.
According to an Associated Press article, China is one the world’s radar for human rights abuses, including accusations against the country concerning genocide against over 1 million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups. Olympic athletes concerned with the social issues are speaking out.
There is also some fear that reporters who delve deeper than sports and cover life in China, could face threats and harassment.
The games will run from February 4, 2022 through February 20, 2022.
Paris, France 2024
The City of Light has hosted the Olympic Games in 1900 and 1924. The 2024 Summer Olympics will make the city a three-time host of the games.
Paris aims to host a sustainable Olympics– one that aligns with UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Climate Agreement. According to the IOC’s website, that commitment includes 100% of spectators traveling to Olympic venues on foot, bike, or public transport.
Competitive break dancers will get their chance to shine in Paris! The sport will make it’s debut as an official Olympic sport in the 2024 Summer Games.
The games will take place from July 26, 2024 through Aug. 11, 2024.
Milano Cortina d’Ampezzo 2026
The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will take place in this mountainous area of Northern Italy.
Ski mountaineering will debut as an official Olympic sport at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The programe will include five new medal events, including two men’s events, two women’s events, and one mixed gender relay event.
After a worldwide public vote for the official emblem of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, “Futura” was chosen. The emblem represents sustainability and legacy – core values of the 2026 Winter Games. The emblem adopted the colors of the natural light phenomenon that occurs over the Dolomites – mountains in the Northern Italian Alps.
The games will begin on Feb. 6, 2026 and run through Feb. 22, 2026.
Los Angeles 2028
The City of Angels is no rookie when it comes to hosting the Olympic Games, having hosted both the 1932 and 1984 games. The city will join London and Paris in hosting the Summer Games for the third time.
The Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games LA 2028 is investing $9.6 million to promote youth sports in Los Angeles following the pandemic, with an emphasis in low-income areas.
“There’s never been a more important time to get kids back to sports,” said LA28 Chief Athlete Officer and five-time Olympic medalist Janet Evans. “After an incredibly trying 15 months, it’s time to get out there and play. Fitness and competition give kids opportunities to connect with friends and improve their physical and mental health. We couldn’t be more excited to get kids back on the field and in the gym experiencing the joy of sport.”
The Olympic Village will be at the University of California Los Angeles. The games will run from July 21, 2028 through Aug. 6, 2028.
Brisbane, Australia 2032
Australians are clearly fans of the Olympic Games. It is one of only two countries in the world that has sent athletes to every Olympic Games in modern history and has hosted the Olympic Games in Melbourne in 1956 and in Sydney in 2000.
The country will host other major international sporting events such as the FIBA Women’s World Cup in basketball and the UCI Road World Championships in cycling in 2022 leading up to the Olympic Games.
The games will run from July 23, 2032 through Aug. 8, 2032.
Information in this article was found on olympics.com, the official site of the International Olympic Committee and the Associated Press.