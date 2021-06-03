Biden to visit with Queen of England

LONDON (ABC4) – President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will make a royal visit in June.
The Royal Family has announced the Bidens will meet with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle on Sunday, June 13.
According to the Associated Press, this visit will happen on the final day of the Group of Seven leaders’ summit. This is Pres. Biden’s first international visit since taking office.
After visiting with the Queen of England, Pres. Biden will hold a summit with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.
Former President Donald Trump visited the royal family in December 2019.