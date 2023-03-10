PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Authorities in Haiti have identified new suspects in the July 2021 killing of President Jovenel Moïse, including a pastor and a well-known gang leader.

Police spokesman Garry Desrosiers said in an interview Friday with Radio Télévision Caraïbes that warrants also have been issued for eight police officers.

None of the new suspects have been arrested, and it wasn’t clear what alleged roles they might have played.

Desrosiers identified the gang leader as Vitel’Homme Innocent, leader of the Kraze Barye gang, which roughly translates to “breaking barriers.” He is also sought by the FBI, which accused him of helping kidnap 17 U.S. missionaries in October 2021.

Desrosiers did not provide further details, and he did not immediately return a message for comment.

Before the new arrest warrants were announced, more than 40 suspects had been detained in the case, including at least 18 Colombian ex-soldiers accused of raiding Moïse’s private residence in an attack that injured his wife.

Another 11 suspects are in U.S. custody, including a former Haitian senator and other key players.