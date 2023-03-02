BERLIN (AP) — Several people were injured by turbulence during a flight from the German city of Frankfurt to Mauritius on Thursday, the German news agency dpa reported.

Around 20 passengers and crew members on board Condor flight DE2314 were injured when the plane hit turbulence about two hours before landing, an airline spokesperson told dpa.

Mauritius is an archipelago nation whose main island is some 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) off the southeast coast of Africa.

The airline spokesperson said those who were injured were being medically examined. It was not immediately clear how severe their injuries were, dpa reported. The cabin of the aircraft was supposedly also damaged but no further details were given.

The plane, an Airbus A330, carried 272 passengers and 13 crew members and landed safely at 6:29 a.m. local time at an airport near the capital, Port Louis.