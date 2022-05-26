HEBER, Utah (ABC4) – Today, trauma clinicians and community health caregivers from Intermountain Heber Valley Hospital will be joined by first responders from Utah State Parks and Wasatch County Search and Rescue to discuss the importance of water safety as we approach the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The event will take place at Deer Creek Island resort located at 5317 S. Hwy 189 and will run from 11 a.m. to noon. It will feature safety demonstrations, life jackets courtesy of the organizations, and conversations about safety protocols at Deer Creek Reservoir, a popular Memorial Day retreat in Provo Canyon.

Representatives of the organizations will be joined by family members who have lost loved ones to drowning. Intermountain Healthcare noted that in 2020 alone Utah experienced 45 unintentional drownings, the highest in a decade as reported by the Utah Department of Health. Similarly, throughout the last five years, roughly 45 Utahns have died from drowning, a majority of which took place in open bodies of water such as lakes, reservoirs, and rivers.

Join ABC4 today at 11 a.m. as organizations and family members of drowning victims remind Utahns that even the best swimmers still need a life jacket and that it’s always necessary to take a buddy, watch the weather, and designate a water watcher when taking a dip or setting sail in open bodies of water.