Intermountain researchers develop criteria to reduce risk of dying from COVID-19

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Researchers from Intermountain Healthcare have developed diagnostic criteria to help clinicians accurately diagnose an acute inflammatory process that occurs in some patients with COVID-19.

The inflammatory process can damage their lungs and other organs and increase their risk of needing ventilator support and in some cases, dying.

This research finding is reported in today’s issue of the British medical journal, The Lancet Rheumatology.

Intermountain said it is vital because it can help doctors identify patients with COVID-19 who are at risk of progressing to a more severe disease state before it happens. They are then able to treat the condition before patients deteriorate.

Researchers unveiled their findings and outlined the new diagnostic criteria today during a Zoom press conference.