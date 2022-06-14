SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah’s very own Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital has been named one of the country’s best children’s hospitals by U.S. News & World Report.

For 2022-2023, the children’s hospital has secured top rankings in eight pediatric specialties including cancer care, cardiology and heart surgery, gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, neonatal care, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, urology, and orthopedics.

“We are very pleased to again be ranked as one of the nation’s best children’s hospitals by U.S. News & World Report, especially as we celebrate 100 years of premier pediatric care and usher in innovations to help children thrive through the next century,” said Dustin Lipson, Primary Children’s Hospital administrator.

Intermountain Primary Children’s has been ranked as one of the nation’s best children’s hospitals for several years now, officials say. The hospital remains the pediatric specialty teaching hospital for the University of Utah School of Medicine and the flagship pediatric hospital for Intermountain Healthcare.

The U.S. News & World Report ranks the top 50 children’s hospitals in the nation across 10 specialties. The annual children’s hospitals rankings are aimed to “help patients, their families, and doctors make informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions.”

“The knowledge, experience, child-friendly manner, ability to explain and comfort, plus technical ability of the Primary Children’s team — it’s no wonder folks, including myself, bring their children from all over the world,” said California parent Jim Scalise.

In 2020, the hospital announced “a historic “Primary Promise” investment of at least $500 million to create the nation’s model health system for children.”

“Putting ‘The Child First and Always’ is our sole focus and we recognize that we can’t provide great care to children without the trusted teamwork of caregivers and many others who make Primary Children’s the center of excellence that it is today,” said Angelo P. Giardino, MD, PhD, chair of the University of Utah School of Medicine’s Department of Pediatrics and chief medical officer at Primary Children’s Hospital.

To check out the full report of the best children’s hospitals throughout the nation, click here.