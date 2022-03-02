UTAH (ABC4) – Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, health professionals in Utah have seen a 50% decrease in colorectal and other vital cancer screenings among patients.

Now that coronavirus transmission rates are easing, physicians are urging Utahns more than ever to take caution in delaying their care, as missed cancers could grow to be larger and more advanced than if they were discovered in an annual screening.

Now that we have officially entered March, Colon Cancer Awareness Month, Intermountain physicians are reminding citizens that a colonoscopy could save lives.

In the U.S. alone, colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and women. In 2022, colorectal cancer is expected to take roughly 52,580 lives.

Dr. Mark Lewis (Oncologist) and Dr. Nathan Merriman (Gastroenterologist) of Intermountain Health will be discussing the importance of these screenings as well as the recent changes on who should be screened, other screening options, and risk factors during a media update on March 2 at 10 a.m.