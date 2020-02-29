Intermountain Medical Center to treat coronavirus patient

MURRAY (ABC4 News) – A person infected with coronavirus will be treated at a Utah facility, officials announced Friday.

Intermountain Healthcare said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requested Intermountain provide care for a person that was diagnosed with the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outside the state of Utah.

Intermountain said the patient will be treated at Intermountain Medical Center in a special unit that’s separate from the hospital and designed for high-level isolation. It’s a self-contained unit with its own entrances and independent water and air filtration. According to Intermountain, this type of facility is only available at a few hospitals in the United States.

Intermountain Medical Center will care for the patient until all tests are negative for COVID-19.

“Caring for this patient in this setting is not a public health threat. Intermountain will continue to work closely with the CDC and Utah Department of Health to address this issue and take every precaution to keep the patient, our caregivers, and the community safe,” said Intermountain in a statement Friday.

Intermountain to hold a media briefing about this issue Friday at 8 p.m.