Intermountain Healthcare tightens overnight visitor guidelines

UTAH (ABC4) – Due to increasing patient volumes and the prevalence of the Omicron variant, intermountain is temporarily tightening visitor guidelines in its hospitals and clinics.

Overnight visitors will only be allowed for pediatric patients, laboring and postpartum mothers, and patients who are suffering from dementia or are critically ill or at end of life.

Visiting hours are between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Intermountain says this avoids visitors removing their masks while sleeping, which increases possible exposure to hospital caregivers.

All visitors must be masked at all times, in all areas of the hospital and clinics, including private patient rooms.

The changes will help further protect caregivers, keep patients safe, and help reduce the spread of COVID-19, Intermountain said in a statement to ABC4.

The updated changes take effect on Jan. 18.