Intermountain Healthcare thanks ICU Nurses from New York

News

Courtesy: Intermountain Healthcare

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Intermountain Healthcare said thank you with a special departure ceremony Friday for New York Nurses lending a helping hand.

The last group of nurses from Northwell Health in New York are preparing to leave Salt Lake City after spending two weeks working at Intermountain Healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the ceremony, Northwell nurses shared their final thoughts about their time in Utah during the pandemic.

Intermountain deployed two COVID-19 Response Teams totaling 100 caregivers to assist New York City-area hospitals in April, those hospitals returned the favor by sending nurses here.

“Although Utah is not currently experiencing a surge of COVID-19 patients, these highly-trained ICU nurses from Northwell Health have supported ICU teams at Intermountain Healthcare for the past six weeks as Intermountain teams have crossed trained and shared best practices with while treating COVID-19 and non-COVID patients,” as stated in a press release from Intermountain Healthcare.

A total of 30 Northwell nurses came to Utah in three teams of 10, each for a two-week assignment at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray.

