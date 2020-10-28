Intermountain Healthcare rolls out new local process for COVID-19 testing

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Intermountain Healthcare is rolling out a new local process for COVID-19 testing.

The new process requires those who wish to get to get a COVID-19 test at an Intermountain Healthcare facility to first go online as the COVID-19 hotline has been discontinued.

All who need to be tested must first go to intermountain.com/covidtesting where health care officials say they will see a chatbot (an automatic text window) which is a COVID-19 symptom checker. This chatbot will help determine if a person qualifies for a COVID-19 test.

Health officials say if a person qualifies they then schedule an arrival window of time to receive a COVID-19 test.

Health officials are strongly urging the public not to go to an Intermountain Healthcare testing site without scheduling an arrival window.

Below are the steps Intermountain Healthcare officials say you will take once you are on the testing website:

Click the chatbot in the bottom right corner of your screen that says “Questions about the Coronavirus?” Wait a few moments for it to load.

Click on “Do I qualify for COVID testing?” Then answer the questions to see if you qualify for a test.

If you qualify for a test, click on “Select testing time” in the chatbot and a new window (pictured below) will open to have you create an Arrival Window at one of Intermountain’s COVID-19 testing locations.

The only exception to not going online to schedule an arrival window is if you already have an order from your healthcare provider or a QR code. If you have an order or a QR code you may just show up at the testing site, according to health officials.

Officials say this new process will begin to be used at all Intermountain Healthcare COVID-19 testing facilities.

Find additional testing information here