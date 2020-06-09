Intermountain Healthcare honors senior patient with impromptu graduation ceremony

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – It’s no secret the class of 2020 graduates have created unique graduation ceremonies during the coronavirus pandemic.

When caregivers at Intermountain Healthcare learned one of their young patients was a 2020 graduate they thought they’d add to the unique ceremonies.

Jake Hayward, an 18-year-old at Jordan High School, and patient at Intermountain Healthcare spent 20 days in the hospital battling ulcerative colitis and was going to miss his graduation. When the caregivers on the 9th floor found this out they put together an impromptu graduation ceremony with all the necessities- a diploma, posters, cards, and an entire floor of caregivers cheering for the grad.

“This year many seniors had a unique graduation, but because of your employees, none had as unique as Jake. He’ll never forget his graduation, because your staff made it special for him,” said Rick Hayward, Jake’s father in an email to caregivers.

Intermountain Healthcare officials say Jake is now home and focusing on his recovery. He will but attend the Utah State University and considering a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.