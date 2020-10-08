Intermountain Healthcare distributes 20,000 free gun locks to help prevent suicide

Utah (ABC4 News) — Intermountain Healthcare is collaborating with the Utah Shooting Sports Council and community partners to develop and distribute educational materials and more than 20,000 free gun locks to Utah gun owners.

“Utah gun owners and gun groups are important partners in suicide prevention efforts, by working together we can make a difference in reducing death by suicide and unintentional injury through promoting and enabling safe firearm storage and education,” said Karlee Kump, Intermountain community health specialist. “We are friends helping friends.”

Officials with Intermountain Healthcare say firearm sales have increased in Utah. Gun locks and safe gun storage are important safety measures to take when someone is at risk for suicide.

“As gun owners, we are proud to be part of an effort that makes families safer and reduces suicide risk, and respects 2nd Amendment Rights,” said Clark Aposhian, Chairman of the Utah Shooting Sports Council. “This is something we can each choose to do without government requirements. By coming together with healthcare, business, and other groups, we are all helping protect those we love.”

Intermountain officials say the free gun locks will be available at hospitals and clinics, including MountainStar Healthcare, University of Utah Health, Uintah Basin Healthcare, Hill Air Force Base, and others.

This month, Harmons Grocery announced they will make the gun locks available to the community, distributed through their pharmacies, Intermountain officials added.

“Caring for our community is one of our core values, and it’s never been more important than it is this year,” said Greg Jones, pharmacy director for Harmons. “People are facing unprecedented stressors with all the unknowns of the coronavirus pandemic, and out of necessity are more isolated than ever before. We’re proud to partner with Intermountain Healthcare to do our part to protect our community.”

Learn more about Intermountain suicide prevention resources.