UTAH (ABC4) – Along with their dedication to Utahns’ health and wellbeing, those at Intermountain Healthcare are committed to sustainability and cleaner air.

As an effort to make the planet greener, Intermountain is making electric vehicle charging free at all of its Utah facilities as part of a pilot project.

According to Intermountain, the goal of this project is to encourage electric vehicles by making charging easy and convenient for patients and caregivers, all while collecting data on usage. At this time, there are 156 dedicated electric vehicle parking spaces at Intermountain hospitals and clinics throughout Utah, though officials note that number is expected to grow thanks to recent investments and grants.

“Air quality is a major focus because of its health impact on our patients and the entire community, so we want to make EV ownership as convenient as possible,” said Glen Garrick, sustainability director for Intermountain Healthcare. “This project will help determine where we’re seeing the most use and locations that may need more charging stations.”

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality reports that vehicle emissions are the biggest contributor to poor air quality along the Wasatch front, contributing to 39% of all human-made air pollution.