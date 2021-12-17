Intermountain doctors provide update on Omicron variant

UTAH (ABC4) – Intermountain healthcare officials are keeping a close watch on the Omicron variant as Utah’s Covid transmission, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to rise.

The infections disease doctors are particularly weary since the Delta variant has been driving widespread Covid transmission throughout Utah.

Physicians will be providing a live update at 10:15 am today on what we currently know about the Omicron variant: how effective the vaccines are against it, and the potential impact it may have on Utah and the rest of the US.

ICU’s across Intermountain hospitals are still at near capacity, as frontline workers continue to care for largely unvaccinated Covid patients, as well as many others that need critical care.

An additional 1,104 Covid cases were reported in Utah on Thursday, along with nine deaths, bring Utah’s total Covid deaths to 3,697 since the pandemic started.