UTAH (ABC4) – Intermountain Healthcare has announced that the president and CEO of the organization, Marc Harrison, MD, will be stepping down from after six years in the role.

Representatives of Intermountain say that Harrison is transitioning to a leadership position to run a healthcare platform business for General Catalyst.

“Marc has helped spur innovation across our organization during his six-year tenure. We are better today because of his outstanding leadership,” said chair of the Intermountain Healthcare Board, former Governor of Utah Mike Leavitt. “At Intermountain, we remain steadfast in our dedication to our patients and the communities we serve. Our leaders and caregivers will continue to carry our important work forward and ensure that the health and well-being of our patients remain at the center of our work.”

The Intermountain Healthcare Board has plans to hold a national search for a replacement this fall, and will reportedly name an interim president and CEO in the meantime.

Intermountain Healthcare is a Utah-based nonprofit system with 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, and some 3,900 physicians and advanced health care providers spread out across seven states and additional operations throughout the western U.S.