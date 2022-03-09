ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – IRONMAN, a nationally-known franchise that hosts annual long-distance triathlons where athletic legends are made, is excited to announce Intermountain Healthcare as the title partner for the 2021 IRONMAN World Championship event taking place in St. George on May 7, 2022.

Intermountain Healthcare is an organization that offers 25 hospitals, a medical group with more than 2,700 physicians, and advanced medical practices throughout the states of Idaho, Nevada, and Utah. The not-for-profit has been widely recognized as a leader in both clinical quality care and efficient healthcare delivery.

As stated in the official press release published by Endurance Sports Wire, Intermountain Healthcare is the “Official Medical Partner” and “Official Volunteer Partner” of the IRONMAN World Championships (St. George, Utah) and the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship (Clearwater, Fla.).

The 2021 Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN World Championship will be presented by the Utah Sports Commission. As stated in the release, the event will unite over 3,000 of the world’s best triathletes who will all have an opportunity to claim a world championship title along with a share of the $750,000 prize purse.

“Intermountain Healthcare is proud to expand our partnership with IRONMAN to include the IRONMAN World Championship event, which truly represents the pinnacle of elite athletics,” said Marc Harrison, M.D, Intermountain Healthcare President and CEO. “As an IRONMAN competitor myself, I know the determination and grit it takes to compete in such a race. It’s the same energy our Intermountain caregivers put forward every day making healthier communities.”