(ABC4) – If you’ve been on Instagram lately, you probably noticed the algorithm has changed, forcing users to view posts on their feed based on a “ranking system.” For those who miss the old version that allowed users to view posts based on a reverse-chronological feed order – there’s good news. It’s officially coming back.

Instagram has announced on Wednesday that users will now have two options to choose from that will determine how posts are displayed on a user’s feed.

The first option rolls out to viewers on Wednesday and features a “favorite feature” that shows the latest posts from a list of specific accounts. The accounts range from close friends to favorite creators. Users can add up to 50 of these accounts to their list and posts from those accounts will show up higher on a user’s home feed.

The other option is the good ole reverse chronological feed order, which is most familiar to users who frequent the app. This option, which came before algorithmic feeds, will show posts from the people the user follows in the order the posts were shared.

“We’re always working on new ways to improve your Instagram experience. We’ll continue to build features like Favorites and Following to give you more choice and control over what you see, and help make the time you spend on the app feel more intentional.”

Back in January, Instagram announced that they were focused on showing posts lower on feeds and stories if they contain misinformation.