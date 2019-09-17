Innovative treatment saves young mother’s life

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A young mother — recovering in the hospital after giving birth to her second child — has a heart attack. Now she’s sharing the story of how the hospital saved her life.

After Cecy Wells had a c-section at Ogden Regional Medical Center, her heart started failing.

Cardiologist and heart surgeon, Dr. Julia Ansari, told Cecy about an innovative medical device that could save her life.

“The impella” — often called the world’s smallest heart pump temporarily pumps blood from the heart into the circulatory system. During sudden heart failure, it ensures blood flow to essential organs throughout the body.

“I feel great. All my blood work and tests and everything IS great. There’s no signs of heart damage and I’m able to live everything to the fullest,” said Wells.

That was two years ago. Now Cecy joined several other people at Ogden Regional Medical Center to share similar stories and enjoy a reunion with Dr. Ansari Monday.

