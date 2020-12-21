OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – More than 30 inmates are infected at the Weber County Jail, making this the second outbreak.

Several inmates at the Weber county jail got in contact with me, concerned about another outbreak. But without a vaccine, and a rising amount of cases in the community, this is something that’s difficult to prevent according to the spokesperson for the Weber County Jail, Joshua Marigoni.



“I’m 61 years old and the virus is hitting these older people and I’m what you would call I guess, a senior citizen,” said Frank Dominguez.

Frank Dominguez is one of many inmates worrying about COVID-19 in the F-2 unit at the Weber County Jail.

“They came in and sprayed the grounds, but that’s all they did, I mean it’s an airborne thing, we need, it needs to be from top to bottom from the ceiling to the floor on the walls and everything and they’re not doing it,” said Dominguez.

“They’re spraying the walls and spraying the desks and everything off, so there’s a lot of sanitizing going on,” said Marigoni.

There are 32 new positive coronavirus cases in the jail and another round of mass testing is underway.

“The prominence in the community and the rising amount of cases daily in the state and in our county we were probably looking to have another round of this, I think it would be kind of ignorant to say that we wouldn’t have any more COVID problems inside the jail,” said Marigoni.

Inmates say not enough is being done to keep inmates safe, but Marigoni says that isn’t the case.

“We’ve really done a lot to improve the procedures since the last outbreak. We’re doing a mandatory isolation period on every new intake, we’re being very stringent on the intakes and the individuals that are being booked into jail,” said Marigoni.

And jail leaders are still waiting for access and information on a vaccine.

“I think we’re in a good place right now, I think we’ve got adequate supplies for now and masks for everybody,” added Marigoni.

Margoni says medicine, like Tylenol, is available for free to inmates sufferings from COVID-19 complications.