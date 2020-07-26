Inmate dies at Weber County jail, death investigated as suspicious

WEBER COUNTY (ABC4 News) – An inmate in the custody of the Weber County Jail has died. The death is being investigated as suspicious.

Deputies were called to the individual’s cell by a report that the individual was vomiting.

According to a press release from Weber County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded immediately and found the male inmate unconscious. In house medical and local EMS were called to render first aid. Local EMS pronounced the man dead on the scene.

The investigation will follow the Weber County Critical Incident Protocol, with the Weber County Attorney’s Office handling the investigation. The Medical Examiner’s Office and the Weber County Crime Scene Investigation Unit.

The release states, the person who died was not being housed in isolation or a quarantine section, and (the death) does not appear related to COVID-19. The individual that passed away was being house for US Marshal services on contract.

The US Marshals service has been notified and they are trying to notify next of kin.