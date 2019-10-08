US-6 reopens following 4-hour closure due to injury crash

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – State Route 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon reopened Monday night following a crash.

The crash occurred just after 5:30 p.m. at milepost 193 about 2 miles west of Sheep Creek.

Utah Highway Patrol said a dump truck pulling a flatbed trailer with a front-end loader was westbound on SR-6 when it drifted off to the right shoulder.

The driver attempted to swerve back, but the trailer caught the lip of the asphalt and rolled over, coming to rest on the north side of the roadway. This caused the dump truck to whip across both lanes, off the south side of the roadway, and onto the railroad tracks.

Troopers said an eastbound minivan occupied by two people was struck by either the loader or the dump truck. The minivan went off the south side of the road and came to rest upside down next to the tracks.

The two people in the minivan were transported to the hospital. The driver of the dump truck sustained only minor cuts and scratches.

Both directions of SR-6 were closed for nearly four hours. Traffic began to move through the again around 9:30 p.m.

