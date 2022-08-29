UTAH (ABC4) – After a tragic accident put Easton Oliverson in the hospital for over two weeks, the Utah Little Leaguer will finally be transferred to his home state on August 30.

Twelve-year-old Oliverson, an all-star outfielder and pitcher for the Utah team, took a serious fall out of his bunk bed at the Little League World Series on August 15 and was airlifter to a Pennsylvania hospital. There, doctors confirmed he suffered fractures to his skull and cheekbone with bleeding between the inside of his skull and the outer covering of his brain.

Following a successful surgery, Oliverson woke up on August 17 after nearly two days of being sedated.

Come Tuesday, Oliverson will be transferred by medic plane to another hospital in Utah where he is expected to remain for at least another week before being discharged.