PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Provo Fire and Rescue team rescued an injured man in Rock Canyon Sunday.

Provo Fire and Rescue, Provo Police and Provo Fire Mountain rescue teams assisted the man down the base of the red Slab, according to officials.

The man was able to make it down and was reportedly sent to the emergency room for evaluation.

Courtesy: Provo Fire and Rescue

The extent of his injuries are not known at this time.

