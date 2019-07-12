Injured hiker rescued after spending the night in Big Cottonwood Canyon

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4 News) Search and rescue crews responded to Big Cottonwood Canyon Thursday evening from an injured hiker who needed assistance getting down from the mountain.

The male hiker, 59 injured his shoulder just before 5 p.m. Crews said he was stuck in an area that was difficult for rescue teams to reach. The Air-med helicopter aided in the search for the hiker and located him.

Crews hiked to the injured man and could not carry him down from the mountain. The Department of Public Safety helicopter was called and the hiker was hoisted off the mountain at approximately 2 o’clock Friday morning.