Injured camper who ran out of food ‘a few days ago’ rescued off Bells Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – An injured camper who ran out of food a few days ago was rescued from Bells Canyon Monday night.

Salt Lake County Search and Rescue teams were called out around 6:30 p.m. after a runner found a man on the trail who had fallen and was too weak to continue down the trail.

The individual had been camping in the canyon for five days and had run out of food a few days ago.

The man had several injuries and was having trouble breathing. Several teams were sent up the trail and make it to the patient. A Life Flight paramedic was dropped down to the scene by a hoist and was able to evacuate the patient to an ambulance.

All teams returned to the trailhead. Intermountain Life Flight, Sandy City Fire Department, and Sandy City Police Department all assisted in the rescue.

