IN FOCUS: President Biden’s new immigration policies

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – President Biden signed five immigration-related executive orders on his first day in office and three more on Tuesday. The executive orders reverse a number of policies from the Trump administration dealing with DACA, family separation, border security, and legal immigration. This adds to Biden’s proposed legislation to give legal status and a pathway to citizenship for the 11 million people in the U.S. who don’t have it.

Ciriac Alvarez Valle, a DACA recipient joined ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen on the CW30 News at 7 p.m. for an IN FOCUS discussion. She shared what the past four years have been like for her with all the back and forth on the future of DACA , what Biden’s executive orders mean for her future, and how she’s giving back to the undocumented community now.

Estefania De Lucas, Screener with Voices for Utah Children discussed how some of Utah’s undocumented and mixed-status families have been struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. She talked about their new program, Left Behind Workers Fund that’s assisted families who are ineligible for financial aid such as stimulus checks or unemployment benefits. Those who are interested in donating can visit their GoFundMe campaign page.

Leonor Perretta, Immigration Attorney at Perretta Law Office and Professor at S.J. Quinney College of Law at the University of Utah helped break down some of President Biden’s executive orders and what they mean for our local undocumented community.

To watch the full IN FOCUS discussion with Alvarez Valle, De Lucas, and Perretta, click on the video at the top of the article.

Catch IN FOCUS discussions with ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen weeknights on the CW30 News at 7 p.m.