IN FOCUS Discussion: Women in innovative science

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah is a hub of science development. Think of Research Park, the Silicon Slopes, and university campuses across the state. But according to UNESCO (the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Culture Organization), less than 30% of researchers are women, and many of them are published less, paid less, and don’t have the same advancement opportunities as their male counterparts. Monday night’s IN FOCUS discussion highlighted three women, who are on the cutting edge of science and technology in Utah.

Dr. Lisa Abegglen is an assistant professor of hematology at the University of Utah and scientific lead for Peel Therapeutics. Dr. Andrea Mazzocchi is the co-founder and CEO of Known Medicine. Both joined ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen on the CW30 News at 7 p.m. to talk about what peaked their experiences in science, their companies and what they do, where they think we are in the fight against cancer, their personal experiences being women working in science and business, how it compared to their male counterparts, and what their advice would be to young women wanting to pursue a career in this field.

Chandana Haque, executive director of Altitude Lab, discussed why it’s important to have diversity in the fields of science and technology, her personal experiences with being a women working in science, how women tend to experience more barriers in academia, what it means to run a biology incubator through her business, and where her lab is in bringing something new to the market.

To watch the full IN FOCUS discussion with Dr. Abegglen, Dr. Mazzocchi, and Haque, click on the video at the top of the article.

Catch IN FOCUS discussions with ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen weeknights on the CW30 News at 7 p.m.