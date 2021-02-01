IN FOCUS Discussion: Utah’s stalking amendments bill

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – H.B. 21, sponsored by Rep. Candice Pierucci is gaining a lot of attention on Utah’s Capitol Hill. The bill would modify the language in Utah’s statute for the offense of stalking. If the legislation passes, stalking victims would have to provide evidence and prove the intent of their perpetrators for two or more incidents, in order to be granted a stalking injunction.

Rep. Pierucci told ABC4 in an interview last week that what prompted her to sponsor the bill was a constituent who reached out, after being falsely accused of stalking by an ex-girlfriend. The constituent was arrested and had to hire an attorney. She said the current verbiage in Utah’s code for stalking is ambiguous and vague and needs to be clarified. However, opponents of the bill said the legislation would make it harder for stalking victims to get justice.

Corey Thomas, South Salt Lake City Councilmember joined ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen on the CW30 News at 7 p.m. for an IN FOCUS discussion about the latest update on her stalking case from 2018 and how she feels about H.B. 21 as a victim.

Gabriella Archuleta, Public Policy Analyst with the YWCA Utah and Alexandra Merritt, Victim Advocate for the Utah Crime Victims Legal Clinic discussed their concerns and why they oppose with the bill.

Rep. Pierucci and Sen. Lincoln Fillmore, the bill’s Senate sponsor declined ABC4’s request to join Monday’s IN FOCUS discussion.

To watch the full IN FOCUS discussion with Thomas, Archuleta, and Merritt, click on the video at the top of the article.

