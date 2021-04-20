IN FOCUS Discussion: Utah’s post-COVID care clinics

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hundreds of thousands of people in our state have contracted and recovered from COVID-19, but there is a small group of Utahns who have continued to suffer from lingering symptoms after recovery. They are known as “COVID-19 long haulers.” For months at the beginning of the pandemic, they had nowhere to turn for answers and help. But now, that’s a different story.

Lisa O’Brien, founder of Utah COVID-19 Long Haulers, joins ABC4’s Rick Aaron to provide an update on her Facebook support group, the most common diagnoses and symptoms they’re seeing in patients, what their experience has been like getting treatment at the Bateman Horne Center, how the University of Utah’s new post-COVID care facility will benefit patients, what she hopes comes from future research, and their legislative efforts to get funding and support for long haulers.

Dr. Lucinda Bateman, founder and medical director for the Bateman Horne Center, discusses what happens in the body at the early stages of viral illness and the importance of early intervention, why their facility decided to include “long COVID” in its research, and how the medical community can approach the diagnostic workup and management of long COVID.

Dr. Jeanette Brown, assistant professor in the Department of Internal Medicine at University of Utah Health, talks about the new post-COVID care clinic that will be opening on June 1, what the clinic’s three goals are, whether they anticipate a waitlist for patients, and what the process is to get patients to the appropriate sub-specialists.

