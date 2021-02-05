IN FOCUS Discussion: Utah’s Independent Redistricting Commission

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – In 2018, organizations like Better Boundaries pushed to get Proposition 4 on the ballot to allow the public a greater say in who represents them in government. The proposition passed and asked for the establishment of the Independent Redistricting Commission, which was named on Monday.

Noah Rosenberg, the Executive Director of Better Boundaries joined ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen on the CW30 News at 7 p.m. for an IN FOCUS discussion on their ballot initiative, the difference between the independent commission and the legislative group, and how his organization will be a part of the process moving forward.

Dr. Rex Facer, the newly appointed Chair of the Independent Redistricting Commission discussed how the public can participate in the process, how they determine the boundaries for good representation, the limitations of getting census data, and how confident they are in their recommendations to the legislature.

Lauren Simpson, Policy Director of Alliance for a Better Utah talked about gerrymandering, the impact of legislators compromising on redistricting, and what she will watch for as the commission moves forward.

