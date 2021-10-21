IN FOCUS Discussion: Utah’s gender wage gap

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Even though the Equal Pay Act was passed in 1963, women in the country are still making less than men — especially women in Utah. For every dollar that men make, women make only about 70 cents. So what are the reasonings behind the disparity and what can we do collectively to help narrow the gap?

Marin Christensen, associate director for the Utah Women and Leadership Project at Utah State University and Rebecca Winkel, senior economic advisor for the American Petroleum Institute joined ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen for an IN FOCUS discussion.

Christensen and Winkel discussed the broad overview of the gender wage gap, how much the Equal Pay Act of 1963 help bridge disparities between men and women, where Utah historically stood when it comes to the wage gap, how the gap becomes even more prevalent when it comes to women of color, the factors that contribute to the gap, why our state continually has one of the largest gaps in the country, the consequences of the gap, how COVID-19 pandemic impacted the gap, what can be done to help narrow the gap, and how long it could take to lose the gap.

To watch the full IN FOCUS discussion with Christensen and Winkel, click on the video at the top of the article.

Catch IN FOCUS discussions with ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen weeknights on the CW30 News at 7 p.m.