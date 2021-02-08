WASATCH FRONT NEWS: Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, and Wasatch counties

IN FOCUS Discussion: Utah’s concealed weapons bill

In Focus

by: , Erik Nielsen

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A controversial bill, H.B. 60 is making its way through the Utah legislature again, which would eliminate the permit requirement for concealed weapons. The State of Utah has historically been pro-second amendment and its laws reflect that.

But even within those laws, there can be nuances. During the House vote on H.B. 60, Rep. Merrill Nelson who is a republican and supporter of the second amendment voted against the bill. He said laws need restraints and making an analogy that religious freedom does not allow for human sacrifices.

Aaron Turner, Owner of Utah CCW Carry joined ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen on the CW30 News at 7 p.m. to discuss the type of training, education, and awareness that goes into a class for a concealed weapons permit.

Rep. Walt Brooks of St. George discussed why he sponsored the bill and the reasoning for eliminating this requirement. Rep. Brian King of Salt Lake City explained why he voted against the bill and his concerns for this legislation.

To watch the full IN FOCUS discussion with Turner, Rep. Brooks, and Rep. King, click on the video at the top of the article.

Catch IN FOCUS discussions with ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen weeknights on the CW30 News at 7 p.m.

Rosie_Nguyen
Rosie Nguyen
Rosie Nguyen is an award-winning journalist who joined the ABC4 News team as a reporter in January 2018. In September 2020, she embarked on a new journey as the anchor for the CW30 News at 7 p.m. Although she’s not out in the field anymore, she is continuing her passion for social justice and community issues through the nightly “In Focus” discussions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

 Glen is honored to be delivering the news of the day every weeknight at 5, 6, and 10 in his home state. He is an award-winning veteran journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team as a weekend anchor in June 2013. Over the years, he held various positions at the station as he worked his way up to the main anchor chair. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent and hosts Inside Utah Politics, which airs every Sunday. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...