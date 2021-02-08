IN FOCUS Discussion: Utah’s concealed weapons bill

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A controversial bill, H.B. 60 is making its way through the Utah legislature again, which would eliminate the permit requirement for concealed weapons. The State of Utah has historically been pro-second amendment and its laws reflect that.

But even within those laws, there can be nuances. During the House vote on H.B. 60, Rep. Merrill Nelson who is a republican and supporter of the second amendment voted against the bill. He said laws need restraints and making an analogy that religious freedom does not allow for human sacrifices.

Aaron Turner, Owner of Utah CCW Carry joined ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen on the CW30 News at 7 p.m. to discuss the type of training, education, and awareness that goes into a class for a concealed weapons permit.

Rep. Walt Brooks of St. George discussed why he sponsored the bill and the reasoning for eliminating this requirement. Rep. Brian King of Salt Lake City explained why he voted against the bill and his concerns for this legislation.

To watch the full IN FOCUS discussion with Turner, Rep. Brooks, and Rep. King, click on the video at the top of the article.

