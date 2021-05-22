IN FOCUS Discussion: Utah Jazz Playoffs

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Jazz finished with the best record in the NBA this season so far, taking the number one seed and gaining the home-court advantage against the Memphis Grizzlies for Sunday’s game. This has only happened one other time in team history and after an unprecedented year with COVID-19, approximately 13,000 fans will be allowed into Vivint Smart Home Arena this weekend.

ABC4’s Sports Director and Anchor Wesley Ruff joined Jason Nguyen to talk about the early days of the Utah Jazz, what role former coach Jerry Sloan played in the team’s success, the story he has to share about the day the world shut down because of COVID-19, what he thinks contributed to the Jazz taking the number one seed this season, how he thinks the bench will play, and what his prediction is for the big game day on Sunday.

Frank Zang, Vice President of Communications for the Utah Jazz and the Larry H. Miller Group talked about what fans can expect when they head to the Vivint Smart Home Arena, what the court and uniforms will look like, whether concessions and team shops will be open to guests, what the COVID-19 protocols will be, the Sensory Room for fans with autism, and activities on the plaza.

Andrew Wittenberg, Marketing and Research Manager for the Salt Lake City Department of Economic Development discussed the economic impact of NBA playoff games in Salt Lake City, how surrounding businesses can capitalize on the boost and use it to bounce back from the pandemic, what it could mean if the Utah Jazz makes the finals, and what his prediction is for the team.

To watch the full IN FOCUS discussion with Ruff, Zang, and Wittenberg, click on the video at the top of the article.

