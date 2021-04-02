IN FOCUS Discussion: Utah COVID-19 Data and Trends

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – When the first COVID-19 case hit Utah last March and shut the entire state down, Erin Clouse responded to the new normal of the pandemic by following the data and numbers closely.

“That’s how I kind of dealt with being sent home and having my kids home. I just dove right into the data to see what was going on for myself. What I’ve done is taken state and national data and re-visualize it in a way that was approachable, simple, and in a way that I could understand,” said Clouse.

Clouse is also the Strategic Engagement Manager for University of Utah Health. She joined ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen on the CW30 News at 7 p.m. for an IN FOCUS discussion about the state’s COVID-19 data that she’s been tracking with numbers released by the Utah Department of Health.

She discusses how Utah is trending in the right direction as far as the number of positive COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. The rolling seven-day average has remained between five to ten percent, as of recently.

Clouse breaks down the trends according to the various age groups, the patterns she noticed every time there was a new spike in cases, the impact of vaccinations, and what concerns her the most when she looks ahead at the upcoming months.

