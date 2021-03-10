IN FOCUS Discussion: Utah 2021 legislative wrap-up (Pt. 2)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – After a historic year marked by a worldwide pandemic, civil unrest, and political division, Utah’s lawmakers had a long list of subjects to discuss, address, and resolve this legislative session. In part 2 of our IN FOCUS discussion on Utah’s 2021 legislative wrap, we addressed bills on police reform, education, and taxation.

Lex Scott, Organizer of Black Lives Matter Utah and Ian Adams, Executive Director for the Utah Fraternal Order of Police joined ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen on the CW30 News at 7 p.m. to discuss their thoughts about the police reform bills that passed and failed during this session.

Chase Clyde, Government Relations Director for the Utah Education Association talked about the amount of funding that went into education, the bill that awarded pandemic bonuses for teachers who were working in-person with students (S.B. 107), and bills that addressed curriculum, gun safety, and sex education.

Rusty Cannon, Vice President for the Utah Taxpayers Association discussed the three bills that provides tax relief for Utahns, the bill that helps small business owners (S.B. 18), and whether there was any spillover from 2019 when the legislature took on tax reform in a big way.

