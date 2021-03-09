IN FOCUS Discussion: Utah 2021 legislative wrap-up (Pt. 1)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – One of Utah’s most historic legislative sessions came to an end last week. For the first time, the state legislature had to figure out how to continue working during a worldwide pandemic, while also allowing the public to engage in the process.

Nonetheless, this year’s session did not fall short of controversial bills that made headlines. The session also included legislation that addressed big key items that are important to Utahns.

Peter Reichard, President of the Utah Foundation joined ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen on the CW30 News at 7 p.m. for an IN FOCUS discussion to recap Utah’s 2021 legislative session. He discussed a few education bills they followed, what the $50 million approved for housing and homelessness will be used for, how air quality was addressed, and funding allotted for transportation.

Connor Boyack, President of Libertas Institute and Lauren Simpson, Policy Director for Alliance for a Better Utah discussed their thoughts on a number of bills including the COVID-19 pandemic endgame bill (H.B. 294), the bill that allows any Utahn to conceal carry a firearm without a permit (H.B. 60), the bill that bans transgender athletes competing in female high school sports (H.B. 302), and the bill that proposes changing the name of Dixie State University (H.B. 278).

To watch the full IN FOCUS discussion with de Reichard, Boyack, and Simpson, click on the video at the top of the article.

