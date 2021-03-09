IN FOCUS Discussion: Utah 2021 legislative wrap-up (Pt. 1)

In Focus

by: Erik Nielsen,

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – One of Utah’s most historic legislative sessions came to an end last week. For the first time, the state legislature had to figure out how to continue working during a worldwide pandemic, while also allowing the public to engage in the process.

Nonetheless, this year’s session did not fall short of controversial bills that made headlines. The session also included legislation that addressed big key items that are important to Utahns.

Peter Reichard, President of the Utah Foundation joined ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen on the CW30 News at 7 p.m. for an IN FOCUS discussion to recap Utah’s 2021 legislative session. He discussed a few education bills they followed, what the $50 million approved for housing and homelessness will be used for, how air quality was addressed, and funding allotted for transportation.

Connor Boyack, President of Libertas Institute and Lauren Simpson, Policy Director for Alliance for a Better Utah discussed their thoughts on a number of bills including the COVID-19 pandemic endgame bill (H.B. 294), the bill that allows any Utahn to conceal carry a firearm without a permit (H.B. 60), the bill that bans transgender athletes competing in female high school sports (H.B. 302), and the bill that proposes changing the name of Dixie State University (H.B. 278).

To watch the full IN FOCUS discussion with de Reichard, Boyack, and Simpson, click on the video at the top of the article.

Catch IN FOCUS discussions with ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen weeknights on the CW30 News at 7 p.m.

Rosie_Nguyen
Rosie Nguyen
Rosie Nguyen is an award-winning journalist who joined the ABC4 News team as a reporter in January 2018. In September 2020, she embarked on a new journey as the anchor for the CW30 News at 7 p.m. Although she’s not out in the field anymore, she is continuing her passion for social justice and community issues through the nightly “In Focus” discussions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

 Glen is honored to be delivering the news of the day every weeknight at 5, 6, and 10 in his home state. He is an award-winning veteran journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team as a weekend anchor in June 2013. Over the years, he held various positions at the station as he worked his way up to the main anchor chair. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent and hosts Inside Utah Politics, which airs every Sunday. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...