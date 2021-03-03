IN FOCUS Discussion: Underserved businesses

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Immigrants, refugees, and BIPOC start their own businesses regularly, which contributes to an incredible amount to Utah’s economy. However, they face additional barriers when it comes to starting and expanding their businesses. It can be even harder if the business owner speaks English as a second language.

Mahonry de Aquino, Owner, and Founder of Chopper Landscaping LLC joined ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen on the CW30 News at 7 p.m. for an IN FOCUS discussion about the challenges he faced when trying to start and expand this business, how the pandemic impacted his company, and how the Suazo Business Center helped him through the loan process and gain accounting skills he needed as a business owner.

Silvia Castro, Executive Director, and Antonella Packard, Education Manager of the Suazo Business Center joined the discussion to talk about the barriers that business owners face when they are immigrants or refugees, the difficulties of filling out applications for loans or maintaining their accounting, and the resources their organization offers to help these individuals through the process.

