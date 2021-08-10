IN FOCUS Discussion: The Point redevelopment project

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Point is a redevelopment project that would replace the Utah State Prison once it moves out of Draper and to near the Salt Lake City International Airport. After hearing input from more than 10,000 Utahns, the plan for the 600+ acres of state-owned land is to create a mixed-use community of housing, business, and entertainment where people can live, work, and play. Construction of the entire area will likely take 20 to 30 years to complete, but the first few buildings is anticipated for completion within the next five years.

Back in 2018, the Utah State Legislature appointed the Point of the Mountain State Land Authority through H.B. 372. The board consists of 11 people, comprised of state legislators, agency executives, local elected officials, and business leaders. They were tasked with maximizing the creation of high-quality jobs, ensuring strategic residential and commercial growth, facilitating vibrant urban centers and housing types, creating outdoor recreational space, improving air quality, minimizing resource use, and enhancing mobility.

Mayor Troy Walker of Draper and board member for the Point of the Mountain State Land Authority joined ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen on the CW30 News at 7 p.m. for an IN FOCUS discussion. He provided background on how we got to this point, who makes up the board and what they were tasked with, the significance of the site location, the details of the planning process, and how the public can been involved in the planning process.

Alan Matheson, executive director for the Point of the Mountain State Land Authority, discussed how the project will address needs that are unique to Utah, how the development will address some of the local concerns (traffic, jobs, growth, etc.), the impact the area will have on the state’s economy, the concept of mixed-use infrastructure in the development, the options and pricing of housing, what’s next in the process and the remaining timeline, as well the open house event taking place later this week.

Peter Kindel, lead planning director for Skidmore, Owings, and Merrill (an architecture firm), talked about the outdoor recreational space that the development will offer (trails, parks, and open space), transportation (connected street grid and high-capacity roadway), the prioritization of bikes and pedestrians, how easy it will be to travel in and out of the area, and what excites his team the most when it comes to the design of the community.

A framework plan open house event will be held on Thursday, Aug. 12, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fred House Training Academy (14727 Minuteman Drive in Draper). Attendees will be able to speak directly with planners and subject-matter experts who helped create the plan. Live streaming of the event will also be available here.

